General Election 2019: Results from Ilford North, Ilford South, Chingford & Woodford Green and Leyton & Wanstead at a glance

Ilford South elected Sam Tarry as its new Labour MP. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Archant

Labour candidates across Redbridge bucked the national trend by taking Ilford North, Ilford South and Leyton & Wanstead and running Iain Duncan Smith close in his Chingford & Woodford Green constituency.

Ilford North incumbent Wes Streeting was returned with 25,323 votes, seeing off Conservative challenger Howard Berlin who earned himself 20,105 supporters.

In third place was the Lib Dem's Mark Johnson, with 2,680 votes, followed by The Brexit Party's Neil Anderson on 960, the Greens on David Reynolds on 845 and Christian Peoples Alliance's Donald Akhigbe with 201.

Voter turnout in Ilford North was 68.7pc, down from 74.8pc two years ago.

The residents of Ilford South bid farewell to veteran MP Mike Gapes after 27 years when they elected Labour's Sam Tarry with 35,085 votes.

Mr Gapes, who left the Labour Party in February to help create the Independent Group for Change, placed third in the constituency with 3,891 votes, behind Conservative candidate Ali Azeem on 10,984.

Lib Dem Ashburn Holder earned 1,795, The Brexit Party's Munish Sharma 1,008 and Green candidate Rosemary Warrington 714.

Turnout fell to 62.9pc, down from 2017's 69.9pc.

In Chingford & Woodford Green Ian Duncan Smith, who has held the seat since 1992, secured 23,481 votes, beating Labour on 22,219 despite fierce campaigning from Labour's Faiza Shaheen.

Liberal Democrat candidate Geoff Seeff won 2,744 votes.

The result sees Mr Duncan Smith's majority, which was as high as 12,963 back in 2010, reduced to just 1,262.

Voter turnout in Chingford & Woodford Green was the highest it has ever been at 74.4pc.

And in Leyton & Wanstead, Labour's John Cryer was elected with 28,836 votes, while Conservative candidate Noshaba Khiljee followed with 8,028 votes.

Green Party's Ashley Gunstock received 1,805 votes, Zulf Jannaty from the Brexit Party received 785 votes, Henry Scott, independent, received 427 votes, and Liberal Democract Ben Sims received 4,666 votes.

Nationally, Boris Johnson has hailed a political "earthquake" which saw Labour support crumble in its heartlands in the face of a Tory landslide.

The Prime Minister was set to visit the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Friday with a comfortable majority after gambling on a snap election and winning big.

In his victory speech after retaining his own seat, he claimed a "powerful new mandate to get Brexit done" as his party headed for its biggest Commons majority since the Thatcher era.

Mr Johnson later told jubilant aides in Conservative HQ: "We must understand now what an earthquake we have created.

"The way in which we have changed the political map of this country.

"We have to grapple with the consequences of that, we have to change our own party, we have to rise to the level of events, we must, we just answer the challenge that the British people have given us."

The Tory landslide prompted Jeremy Corbyn to announce he will not lead Labour into another election after his party suffered humiliation.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson also lost her seat to the SNP and quit as party leader. Sir Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton will become joint acting leaders ahead of a leadership contest next year.

The success of the Scottish nationalists and of nationalist parties in Northern Ireland could provide Mr Johnson with another challenge on top of Brexit as it suggests opposition to leaving the EU is hardening there.

But Tory supporters are unlikely to be worrying about that on Friday after witnessing their party take seat after seat in Labour's heartlands, including some they had never held before.