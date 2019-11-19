Search

Advanced search

General election 2019: Meet the candidates standing in Chingford and Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 November 2019

Dr Geoff Seef, Iain Duncan Smith and Faiza Shaheen are the three candidates in Chingford and Woodford Green. Pictures: Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, and the Labour Party

Dr Geoff Seef, Iain Duncan Smith and Faiza Shaheen are the three candidates in Chingford and Woodford Green. Pictures: Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, and the Labour Party

Archant

The Recorder has asked each parliamentary candidate standing in Chingford and Woodford Green to describe, in their own words, why they deserve your vote. Here's what they had to say.

Iain Duncan Smith - Conservative

"As your MP I have always put the needs of my constituents first, from securing £400 million to rebuild Whipps Cross Hospital, to extra funding for our schools and campaigning for more police to make our streets safer.

"I'm 100pc committed to honour and respect the 2016 referendum result, we must get Brexit done and deliver democracy.

"Since 2010 the Conservatives have delivered record levels of employment, cut income tax for 31 million people, and reformed the welfare system to make sure that work pays.

"We inherited a failing education system where children were struggling with basic numeracy and literacy, but now 85pc of children are in schools that are good or outstanding.

"That hard-won success is at risk from any government other than a Conservative majority.

"Voting for any other party here risks Jeremy Corbyn getting into Number 10.

"That would wreak havoc on our economy, putting at risk the 20,000 more police, higher funding for schools and the rebuilding of our hospital."

Dr Geoff Seef - Lib Dems

"I would sooner have campaigned in a referendum on the single issue of Brexit than fight a general election conflating many policy issues.

"However, we offer:-

"(a) fully costed investment in sustainable economic and physical regeneration;

You may also want to watch:

"(b) commitment to introduce measures to achieve better physical and mental health for all funded by one extra penny in the pound on income tax;

"(c) support for research and development of advanced green technologies; and

"(d) reform of our political processes:

"Our plans will be boosted by a £50billion bonus, the independently validated minimum loss of GDP over the coming five years under any form of Brexit but which, if we remain in the EU, would be available for spending on childcare, education and environmental protection.

"Without the Liberal Democrats, the only party standing for Remain in this constituency, the choice for voters is dire.

"Chingford and Woodford Green residents deserve better."

Faiza Shaheen - Labour

"As your MP in Chingford & Woodford Green, someone who has grown up here and still lives here today, I will have an emotional and personal interest in changing things for the better in our community.

"Woodford is my local tube station and - like many of you - I'm tired of Central line issues!

"I want to improve our public transport infrastructure and want to see a reversal of school cuts with the creation of a National Education Service, investing in all sectors from preschool to adult education.

"I want investment in policing that will allow police to do their jobs and prevent problems in the first place.

"I will also be fighting for a new Whipps Cross hospital and a social care system suited to our growing needs.

"After years of Brexit chaos, it is time we brought a credible deal alongside a remain option for you to have a final say. I voted for remain in 2016 and still want us to remain now."

The deadline to register to vote in the December 12 general election is November 26. Registering to vote takes less than five minutes, and you can do it at electoralcommission.org.uk.

Wanstead and Woodford News

PROMOTED CONTENT

How early years education may start with a small step but can flourish into a giant leap to primary school

A’s Nursery and Soft Play Centre takes a refreshing, modern approach to early education. Photo: A’s Nursery and Soft Play Centre.

The weekday routine of most working parents needs to run like clockwork but often resembles a circus. If that routine involves any under 5s, you may need all the help you can get.

How self-defence classes can help your child

Self-defence classes such as Krav Maga are fun after school activities for children

Defence classes for children such as Krav Maga are fun, healthy activities that can reduce the risk of bullying, build self-confidence and teach discipline

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It's the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald's restaurant?

Most read

Video Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

Owen Waters House in Clayhall was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Exclusive Ilford school finance boss tried to 'maximise' pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Exclusive 'Explosion' heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears
Education Promo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

Owen Waters House in Clayhall was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

‘Explosion’ heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Thomas McCurtains footballers win All Britain Championship for first time

The Thomas McCuratins footballers at the All Britain final. Picture: Thomas McCurtains

‘Explosion’ heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Bengal win, while Ilford held to a draw

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Success for Gator ABC boxers at club’s Saturday show

Taran Ria Singh and Chris O'Driscol. Picture: Gator ABC

General election 2019: Meet the candidates standing in Chingford and Woodford Green

Dr Geoff Seef, Iain Duncan Smith and Faiza Shaheen are the three candidates in Chingford and Woodford Green. Pictures: Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, and the Labour Party
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists