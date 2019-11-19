General election 2019: Meet the candidates standing in Chingford and Woodford Green

Dr Geoff Seef, Iain Duncan Smith and Faiza Shaheen are the three candidates in Chingford and Woodford Green. Pictures: Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, and the Labour Party Archant

The Recorder has asked each parliamentary candidate standing in Chingford and Woodford Green to describe, in their own words, why they deserve your vote. Here's what they had to say.

Iain Duncan Smith - Conservative

"As your MP I have always put the needs of my constituents first, from securing £400 million to rebuild Whipps Cross Hospital, to extra funding for our schools and campaigning for more police to make our streets safer.

"I'm 100pc committed to honour and respect the 2016 referendum result, we must get Brexit done and deliver democracy.

"Since 2010 the Conservatives have delivered record levels of employment, cut income tax for 31 million people, and reformed the welfare system to make sure that work pays.

"We inherited a failing education system where children were struggling with basic numeracy and literacy, but now 85pc of children are in schools that are good or outstanding.

"That hard-won success is at risk from any government other than a Conservative majority.

"Voting for any other party here risks Jeremy Corbyn getting into Number 10.

"That would wreak havoc on our economy, putting at risk the 20,000 more police, higher funding for schools and the rebuilding of our hospital."

Dr Geoff Seef - Lib Dems

"I would sooner have campaigned in a referendum on the single issue of Brexit than fight a general election conflating many policy issues.

"However, we offer:-

"(a) fully costed investment in sustainable economic and physical regeneration;

"(b) commitment to introduce measures to achieve better physical and mental health for all funded by one extra penny in the pound on income tax;

"(c) support for research and development of advanced green technologies; and

"(d) reform of our political processes:

"Our plans will be boosted by a £50billion bonus, the independently validated minimum loss of GDP over the coming five years under any form of Brexit but which, if we remain in the EU, would be available for spending on childcare, education and environmental protection.

"Without the Liberal Democrats, the only party standing for Remain in this constituency, the choice for voters is dire.

"Chingford and Woodford Green residents deserve better."

Faiza Shaheen - Labour

"As your MP in Chingford & Woodford Green, someone who has grown up here and still lives here today, I will have an emotional and personal interest in changing things for the better in our community.

"Woodford is my local tube station and - like many of you - I'm tired of Central line issues!

"I want to improve our public transport infrastructure and want to see a reversal of school cuts with the creation of a National Education Service, investing in all sectors from preschool to adult education.

"I want investment in policing that will allow police to do their jobs and prevent problems in the first place.

"I will also be fighting for a new Whipps Cross hospital and a social care system suited to our growing needs.

"After years of Brexit chaos, it is time we brought a credible deal alongside a remain option for you to have a final say. I voted for remain in 2016 and still want us to remain now."

The deadline to register to vote in the December 12 general election is November 26. Registering to vote takes less than five minutes, and you can do it at electoralcommission.org.uk.