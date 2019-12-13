Search

Advanced search

General Election 2019: Iain Duncan Smith holds seat in Chingford and Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 05:23 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:24 13 December 2019

Iain Duncan Smith has been re-elected in Chingford and Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Iain Duncan Smith has been re-elected in Chingford and Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

Chingford and Woodford Green's Iain Duncan Smith has held on to his seat despite fierce campaigning from Labour's Faiza Shaheen.

Faiza Shaheen lost to Iain Duncan Smith in Chingford and Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen BraddickFaiza Shaheen lost to Iain Duncan Smith in Chingford and Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Mr Duncan Smith, who has held the seat since 1992, secured 23,481 votes, beating Labour on 22,219.

Liberal Democrat candidate Geoff Seeff won 2,744 votes.

The Conservative MP said: "I'd like to thank my wife and also the incredible team who have worked unbelievably hard, so my heartfelt thanks go to them.

"My constituency, I think they are fantastic and I dedicate the next five years to serving them in the best possible capacity I can, no matter what they voted and what their views.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm incredibly grateful to them that they have returned me once more to represent their constituency and I'm also incredibly pleased that I shall be doing so from Monday in a Conservative majority government."

Meanwhile, Ms Shaheen, speaking after the result, said the result was the "biggest injustice".

"They can enjoy tonight," she said. "But me, and you and all the troublemakers have got to come for them tomorrow. We should have won. We really should have won.

"We fought with honesty, integrity and I'm so proud of us. Keep fighting.

"It's hard to work so hard and not to win it.

"It's in my nature to fight injustice and this result tonight is the biggest injustice."

Wanstead and Woodford News

PROMOTED CONTENT

How early years education may start with a small step but can flourish into a giant leap to primary school

A’s Nursery and Soft Play Centre takes a refreshing, modern approach to early education. Photo: A’s Nursery and Soft Play Centre.

The weekday routine of most working parents needs to run like clockwork but often resembles a circus. If that routine involves any under 5s, you may need all the help you can get.

How self-defence classes can help your child

Self-defence classes such as Krav Maga are fun after school activities for children

Defence classes for children such as Krav Maga are fun, healthy activities that can reduce the risk of bullying, build self-confidence and teach discipline

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It's the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald's restaurant?

Most read

Redbridge Police appeal for public's help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl's safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Gallery Ilford Christmas parade: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Ilford Christmas parade. Picture: Ken Mears
Education Promo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Redbridge Police appeal for public’s help amid growing concern for missing 15-year-old girl’s safety

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for 15-year-old Savannah Scott who has gone missing from Ilford. Picture: @MPSBarkDag

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

Two Redbridge GP surgeries announce relocation to temporary building

Cranbrook Surgery in Gants Hill is one of two GP surgeries closing and relocating to a temporary premises. Picture: Google

10-year-old Ilford violinist scoops music festival award but wants to go to outer space next

Von Le Doux after winning Most Promising Strings Musician at Southend festival. Picture: Stephanie Lane

Ilford Christmas parade: Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The Ilford Christmas parade. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

General Election 2019: Live results for Ilford South, Ilford North, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The election count at Redbridge Town Hall in 2015. Picture: Amie Keeley

General Election 2019: Labour’s John Cryer re-elected as MP for Leyton and Wanstead

John Cryer was re-elected in Leyton and Wanstead. Picture: Imogen Braddick

General Election 2019: Iain Duncan Smith holds seat in Chingford and Woodford Green

Iain Duncan Smith has been re-elected in Chingford and Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Five-star FC Leytonstone show force

FC Leytonstone players face the camera

West Ham boss Beard pleased to have a number of players back in Palace triumph

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists