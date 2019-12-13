General Election 2019: Iain Duncan Smith holds seat in Chingford and Woodford Green

Iain Duncan Smith has been re-elected in Chingford and Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

Chingford and Woodford Green's Iain Duncan Smith has held on to his seat despite fierce campaigning from Labour's Faiza Shaheen.

Faiza Shaheen lost to Iain Duncan Smith in Chingford and Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick Faiza Shaheen lost to Iain Duncan Smith in Chingford and Woodford Green. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Mr Duncan Smith, who has held the seat since 1992, secured 23,481 votes, beating Labour on 22,219.

Liberal Democrat candidate Geoff Seeff won 2,744 votes.

The Conservative MP said: "I'd like to thank my wife and also the incredible team who have worked unbelievably hard, so my heartfelt thanks go to them.

"My constituency, I think they are fantastic and I dedicate the next five years to serving them in the best possible capacity I can, no matter what they voted and what their views.

"I'm incredibly grateful to them that they have returned me once more to represent their constituency and I'm also incredibly pleased that I shall be doing so from Monday in a Conservative majority government."

Meanwhile, Ms Shaheen, speaking after the result, said the result was the "biggest injustice".

"They can enjoy tonight," she said. "But me, and you and all the troublemakers have got to come for them tomorrow. We should have won. We really should have won.

"We fought with honesty, integrity and I'm so proud of us. Keep fighting.

"It's hard to work so hard and not to win it.

"It's in my nature to fight injustice and this result tonight is the biggest injustice."