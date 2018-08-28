Zero hygiene rating given to Cakes and Shakes, Gants Hill and other businesses in Ilford and Seven Kings

Cakes and Shakes has been given the lowest score. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Cake and shakes, Gants Hill, has been given a zero hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sweet treat and milkshake bar in Cranbrook Road was told major improvement was necessary in connection with the cleanliness and conditions of the building- especially in relation to pest control and hand washing.

In addition, the business was warned that “major improvement” was necessary in regards to the hygienic handling of food preparation, cooking, re-heating cooling and storage.

The food safety officer also said there needs to better checks in place to ensure that food sold is safe to eat.

The business was one of nine Redbridge eateries that scored a zero hygiene rating in 2018 - scroll down to see the locations.

Gants Hill:

Cakes and Shakes, Cranbrook Road

The Grill’s Hut, Cranbrook Road.

Zamana, Woodford Avenue

Ilford:

Chicken bite, Cranbrook Road.

HFC Xpress, High Road.

K.T.Dosa Special, Chapel Road.

Mr Khan’s Meat & Poultry, Ilford Lane.

Quality Halal Meats, Ley Street.

Seven Kings:

Chicken House, High Road, Seven Kings.