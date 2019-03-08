Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford choir to perform music of Baroque composer for ‘first time’ in UK

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 April 2019

The Valentines Singers performing at a previous concert. Picture: John Buckmaster

The Valentines Singers performing at a previous concert. Picture: John Buckmaster

Archant

An Ilford choir is set to perform the music of one of Mozart’s contemporaries for the first time in the UK, it is believed.

Valentines Singers will be performing the works of Zelenka, a Czech composer of the Baroque period, at St Andrew’s Church, St Andrew’s Road, on Sunday, April 6 at 7.30pm.

The 50-strong group has toured venues across the borough – from Valentines Mansion, in Cranbrook Road, to Fairlop Fair.

Choir member Kathleen Beaumont said: “It’s very exciting music which we will be performing with an 18-piece orchestra.

“And we’ve got some of the first copies of the sheet music in the UK. We are so fortunate!”

The group was based Barkingside for 18 years before moving to Seven Kings High School, Ley Street.

Concert admission is cost £15 in advance, and £17 on the door. Admission is free for under-16s.

To book call 020 8550 4654 or go to www.valentinesingers.org

Most Read

Redbridge second worse in UK for ratio between wage and house prices

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Jailed: Wanstead drug dealer who sold cocaine and heroin from Travelodge

Ibrahim Mohamed. Photo: Cambs Police

Armed police in Woodford Green after ‘man with firearm’

Inquries continue. Picture: Google Maps

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Long read: Meet the sex workers of Ilford Lane

Police talking to a sex worker on Ilford Lane. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Redbridge second worse in UK for ratio between wage and house prices

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Jailed: Wanstead drug dealer who sold cocaine and heroin from Travelodge

Ibrahim Mohamed. Photo: Cambs Police

Armed police in Woodford Green after ‘man with firearm’

Inquries continue. Picture: Google Maps

Police uncover £3million TV fraud operation in Ilford

Computers, set-top boxes and other equipment valued around £100,000 was seized in connection with the fraud. Photo: PA

Long read: Meet the sex workers of Ilford Lane

Police talking to a sex worker on Ilford Lane. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Manager Taylor takes pop at Daggers fans as team suffer defeat on Chesterfield trip

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford choir to perform music of Baroque composer for ‘first time’ in UK

The Valentines Singers performing at a previous concert. Picture: John Buckmaster

Redbridge second worse in UK for ratio between wage and house prices

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Barkingside boost survival chances with Enfield win

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

Youngster inspire Ilford to victory over Leyton

Ilford manager Martin Haywood during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists