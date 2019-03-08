Ilford choir to perform music of Baroque composer for ‘first time’ in UK

The Valentines Singers performing at a previous concert. Picture: John Buckmaster Archant

An Ilford choir is set to perform the music of one of Mozart’s contemporaries for the first time in the UK, it is believed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Valentines Singers will be performing the works of Zelenka, a Czech composer of the Baroque period, at St Andrew’s Church, St Andrew’s Road, on Sunday, April 6 at 7.30pm.

The 50-strong group has toured venues across the borough – from Valentines Mansion, in Cranbrook Road, to Fairlop Fair.

Choir member Kathleen Beaumont said: “It’s very exciting music which we will be performing with an 18-piece orchestra.

“And we’ve got some of the first copies of the sheet music in the UK. We are so fortunate!”

The group was based Barkingside for 18 years before moving to Seven Kings High School, Ley Street.

Concert admission is cost £15 in advance, and £17 on the door. Admission is free for under-16s.

To book call 020 8550 4654 or go to www.valentinesingers.org