Ilford Recorder

Opinion

View from the Youth Council: 'Keeping Redbridge Wild'

Kache Nguzo, member of Redbridge Youth Council

Published: 4:30 PM August 24, 2021   
Glen Haywood, founding member of the Save Our Green Space - Manford Way & Brocket Way Parks group,

Redbridge Youth Council went on a nature walk at Fairlop Waters Country Park - Credit: Ron Jeffries

With the turn of summer Redbridge Youth Council has been looking at the wonders that Redbridge has to offer and how we the youth can conserve our green spaces.

Recently, we have been working on our project Keeping Redbridge Wild.

In our sessions we have been focusing on our two main projects, grow zones - pieces of land which we leave to grow without cutting - and nature maps, where we pinpoint green spaces in Redbridge that we like and put them on a map so that members of Redbridge can visit or revisit places that they may have forgotten about.

Kache Nguzo

Kache Nguzo has been working on the youth council's 'Keeping Redbridge Wild' project - Credit: RYC

In the past couple of sessions, we have discussed with a graphic artist who has been helping us develop logos for our grow zones.

The group worked together to agree the new logo, that you the public will hopefully see in green areas near you. 

All the work that we have produced during the Keeping Redbridge Wild project will be exhibited at Space Studios from September 1 to 30.

Redbridge Youth Council also took two trips to discover the beautiful greenery that Redbridge has to offer.

We went on a trip to the beautiful Fairlop Waters Country Park where we went on a nature walk and really got to appreciate the parts of the park that we may have not seen before.

The experience was eye-opening as our guide told us how we can be damaging the environment by littering, sitting on plants, and cutting down our trees but also all the growth and wildlife Redbridge has to offer.

We also took a trip to the wonderful Walthamstow Wetlands where the group discovered lots of beautiful wildlife and found themselves in awe with everything about the reserve.

