Ilford conference on youth violence will bring together 600 leaders, teachers and policy makers

A youth conference focusing on the topic of knife crime will be taking place in Ilford next month.

The Serious About Youth! Conference will bring together more than 600 community leaders, teachers, parents, youth works and knife crime organisations at City Gates Conference Centre on July 6.

The aim of the event is to bring together policy makers, community leaders, youth workers, teachers, parents and young people to discuss what is causing the rise in youth violence across the country and what can be done to prevent it.

The conference will see a number of leading speakers take to the stage including Rob Harris from Life Linxs, Richard Akerele from East London Connect, Sheldon Thomas from Gangsline, Steve Addison from Boxup Crime and Gavin McKenna from Reach Every Generation, with many more still to be announced.

Rob Harris and Gavin Mckenna, conference organisers, said: "Our goal is to bring together the decision makers and those directly affected by this violence to discuss what is causing this rise and how we can collectively work together to stop it."

For tickets and information, visit http://sayconference.com/.