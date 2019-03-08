Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Ilford conference on youth violence will bring together 600 leaders, teachers and policy makers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 June 2019

The conference will be held at City Gates in Ilford. Picture: Google

The conference will be held at City Gates in Ilford. Picture: Google

Archant

A youth conference focusing on the topic of knife crime will be taking place in Ilford next month.

The Serious About Youth! Conference will bring together more than 600 community leaders, teachers, parents, youth works and knife crime organisations at City Gates Conference Centre on July 6.

You may also want to watch:

The aim of the event is to bring together policy makers, community leaders, youth workers, teachers, parents and young people to discuss what is causing the rise in youth violence across the country and what can be done to prevent it.

The conference will see a number of leading speakers take to the stage including Rob Harris from Life Linxs, Richard Akerele from East London Connect, Sheldon Thomas from Gangsline, Steve Addison from Boxup Crime and Gavin McKenna from Reach Every Generation, with many more still to be announced.

Rob Harris and Gavin Mckenna, conference organisers, said: "Our goal is to bring together the decision makers and those directly affected by this violence to discuss what is causing this rise and how we can collectively work together to stop it."

For tickets and information, visit http://sayconference.com/.

Most Read

Man found dead in Ilford underpass after celebrating Eid

The man was found in an underpass by Griggs Approach. Picture: Google Maps

Man found dead in Barkingside library

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside schoolgirl scores highest possible mark in Mensa IQ test

Anushka Dixit, who goes to school in Barkingside, scored the highest possible mark in the Mensa IQ. Picture: Arti Dixit

Thousands of Redbridge homeowners have built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ planning rules

Redbridge homeowners have built thousands of extensions under new rules which are set to become permanent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man found dead in Ilford underpass after celebrating Eid

The man was found in an underpass by Griggs Approach. Picture: Google Maps

Man found dead in Barkingside library

An unresponsive man was found in Fullwell Cross Library. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside schoolgirl scores highest possible mark in Mensa IQ test

Anushka Dixit, who goes to school in Barkingside, scored the highest possible mark in the Mensa IQ. Picture: Arti Dixit

Thousands of Redbridge homeowners have built extensions under ‘no permission needed’ planning rules

Redbridge homeowners have built thousands of extensions under new rules which are set to become permanent. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Police discover cannabis factory in Ilford

Police discovered a cannabis factory in Mortlake Road in Ilford last week. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford captain Tavarasa insists no need to panic

O’s host Walking Football World Cup and England triumph!

Wales celebrate after winning the Walking Football World Cup

Wanstead skipper Joe wants better batting

A Nijjar of Wanstead during Brentwood CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC (batting), Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 11th May 2019

Ilford conference on youth violence will bring together 600 leaders, teachers and policy makers

The conference will be held at City Gates in Ilford. Picture: Google

Redbridge pupils praised by MP and mayor for action on air pollution

Hurstleigh Gardens Open Space, Clayhall. Pupils walking back to Glade Primary School with airaction banners. Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists