Four youths arrested after climbing a crane in Ilford

Four young men were seen climbing a crane in Ilford. Photo: Ellena Cruse Archant

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) had to use their long ladders today after four young men were seen climbing a crane in Ilford. Police went to Roden Street at 3.49pm on Saturday, January 19 after they received reports that four youths had climbed tall building equipment.

The fire brigade also attended. A Met Police spokesman said: “All four, aged in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”