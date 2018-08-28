Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Four youths arrested after climbing a crane in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 21:42 19 January 2019

Four young men were seen climbing a crane in Ilford. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Four young men were seen climbing a crane in Ilford. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Archant

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) had to use their long ladders today after four young men were seen climbing a crane in Ilford.  Police went to Roden Street at 3.49pm on Saturday, January 19 after they received reports that four youths had climbed tall building equipment.

The fire brigade also attended. A Met Police spokesman said: “All four, aged in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

The bunker tunnel from the car park. Photo: Redbridge Heritage Centre

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Secret bunker discovered in Ilford: Cupboard leads to local government control room

The bunker tunnel from the car park. Photo: Redbridge Heritage Centre

Video shows moment machete-wielding thugs attack teen in Ilford shop

CCTV footage shows the moment knife-wielding thugs attack a customer in Ilford cash and carry. Photo: Ilford Cash and Carry

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A person was hit my a lorry. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wilkinso nets in resounding win for Daggers at Maidstone

Conor Wilkinson has joined Daggers on an 18-month deal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wasteful West Ham crash to bogey-team Bournemouth

West Ham United's Pablo Zabaleta appears dejected after Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

National League: Ebbsfleet United 2 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh on the touchline (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Two suspects sought in connection with murder of Ilford man in Park Lane

Murder detectives want to speak to Nor Hamada and Ossama Hamed about the death of Tudor Simionov in Park Lane on New Year's Day. Photos: Met Police

Four teens arrested after climbing a crane in Ilford

Teens were arrested after they climbed a crane in Ilford. Photo: @dr_fahadmemon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists