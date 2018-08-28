Young Jack Petchey sports stars awarded for hard work and dedication

Students who train at Redbridge Sports and Leisure in Barkingside were handed certificates for their hard work and dedication. Photo: Jack Petchey Awards Jack Petchey Awards

Up and coming sports stars from across Redbridge have been awarded for their commitment to their chosen sport in the last year.

As part of the Jack Petchey scheme, all 27 children who train at Redbridge Sports and Leisure in Barkingside were handed certificates for their hard work and dedication.

The club is one of more than 1,000 that participate in the Jack Petchey scheme within London and West Essex.

The scheme provides over £20m each year in support of sports clubs and schools, and is aimed at young people aged between 11 and 25.

The presentation evening was organised by sports manager Matt Crane, who gave an insight into the Jack Petchey Foundation and the centre, and spoke of how the achievement awards scheme continues to grow, and how fantastic it is to see children in Redbridge having a positive impact within the local community.

The awards were presented by board member Jane Kelloe and were followed with a light buffet for winners and their families.