Redbridge to get new London Fire Cadets Unit after £1.1m investment from the Mayor of London

Well now you can get them training from a young age after the Mayor of London announced he was setting up a new Fire Cadet Unit in Redbridge.

Sadiq Khan said City Hall will invest £1.1million in the London Fire Cadets programme to create positive opportunities for more than 500 young Londoners.

The programme will help create 15 new Fire Cadets Units across the capital meaning every London borough will have at least one unit over the next two years.

The additional funding will provide opportunities for up to 300 more places each year for 11-17-year-olds.

Fire Cadets take part in a range of activities such as fire safety, basic first aid and firefighting skills, a programme aimed at improving their confidence, wellbeing, communication and employability skills.

Each cadet also has the opportunity to obtain formal qualifications for completing the programme.

Mr Khan said he is committed to giving young people positive things to do to keep them off the streets and away from crime.

In addition to this funding for Fire Cadets, the Mayor’s Young Londoners Fund is investing £45m in projects and programmes that are giving more than 60,000 young Londoners better life opportunities.

“The London Fire Brigade is doing fantastic work with young people across London through its Fire Cadets programme and I am delighted that this additional funding will mean that they can equip over 500 young people - from every community and background - with essential life skills, as well as help to develop some of the firefighters of tomorrow,” he said.

“Youth services such as the Fire Cadets are vital for Londoners and I will continue to do everything in my power to fund and support the fantastic programmes, schemes and charities that are making a real and lasting difference to our young people.”

Since the cadet programme started in 2013, 750 young people have graduated from the scheme, including 50 who have gone on work as firefighters, control staff and inspection officers in the London Fire Brigade.

The Brigade is looking to utilise the diversity of the cadet force for future recruitment, with 55pc of current cadets being girls and 49pc being BAME.

London Fire Brigade commissioner, Dany Cotton, said: “The funding will mean many more young people in London will have the opportunity to become a Fire Cadet.

“Our scheme gives young people the opportunity to gain a BTEC qualification, improves confidence and encourages them to take an active role in their communities.

“Over half of our cadets are young women showing that London’s youth are challenging stereotypes of the fire service.

“The expansion of our programme will help break down barriers further and hopefully lead to more women becoming interested in the fire service in the future.”