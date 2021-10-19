Young leadership celebrated in Jewish Care's MIKE awards
- Credit: Jewish Care
Young leaders have been recognised at an awards ceremony run by Jewish Care.
The MIKE Awards celebrated the work of more than 90 young people connected with Jewish Care’s MIKE youth leadership programme.
The programme – the name of which stands for motivation, inspiration, knowledge and education – aims to empower young people to become leaders through online training.
Participants also help to run after-school clubs for primary-aged pupils at Clore Tikva School.
At the award ceremony at Kantor King Solomon High School on October 13, Jacob Landsman was given the Saul Keene Award for Excellence in Youth Leadership.
You may also want to watch:
Jacob, who is now studying at the University of Lincoln, said he had “loved every single minute” of the programme and added that over the last year, it had been "the highlight of my week”.
Jewish Care runs a range of services for the elderly in Redbridge, including Vi and John Rubens House care home and the Dennis Centre for people with dementia.
