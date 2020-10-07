Young girl airlifted to hospital after incident in Barkingside Park

An air ambulance took a young girl believed to be around 12 years old to a major trauma centre after an incident in Barkingside Park. Archant

A young girl was airlifted to hospital after an incident in Barkingside Park.

Police and LAS attended the scene of an incident in Barkingside Park. Police and LAS attended the scene of an incident in Barkingside Park.

London Ambulance Service was called just after 4pm today (October 7) to reports of an incident in Mossford Green.

An eyewitness told the Recorder it appeared a young girl around 12 years old was involved and was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We sent two ambulance crews, a medic in a car, and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre.”