Young Citizen: 'Truly inspirational role model' Simone praised for her community spirit

A selfless young woman who helps lead Jewish Care's Redbridge Jewish Community Centre is this week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominee.

Simone Silver has recently participated in Jewish Care's Redbridge Jewish Community Centre MIKE Youth Leadership Scheme.

MIKE stands for motivation, inspiration, knowledge and education.

This summer she was awarded The Saul Keene Award for Excellence in recognition of her dedication and commitment to her community.

Jewish Care's RJCC Youth & Family Coordinator, Emma Senitt, said: "Simone has been a respected and dedicated youth leader and volunteer at RJCC for many years.

"She is a welcoming, confident and encouraging individual who has supported the MIKE programme, half term scheme and clubs throughout the year.

"She sets an example, not only for younger MIKE volunteers, but also for the children that come to our schemes, showing them what it means to be a positive, thoughtful and approachable leader, who is loved and appreciated at Redbridge JCC.

"She is a role model to her peers and has truly been an inspiration to the Centre."

Simone finished her A-levels in the summer and is now at university.

She says: "I went from attending the holiday schemes myself to participating in the MIKE programme as a leader I love seeing the children enjoying the activities we run and seeing how confident and comfortable they become by the end of holiday schemes.

"I would definitely recommend MIKE to others because you develop so many new skills and become more confident.

"Alongside that, you go on weekends away and strengthen both new and existing friendships."

