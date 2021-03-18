Young Citizen: Sunflower brothers, Lemon-aid boys and mental health advocate awarded

Published: 5:00 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM March 18, 2021

The Tiller brothers (left) were the winners of the Young Citizens awards with Elsa Arnold, Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq the joint runners up. - Credit: Ken Mears/Adeela Moosa

Three brothers from South Woodford who gifted their Muslim neighbours sunflower plants when they couldn't see their families during Eid at the height of lockdown, took the top prize at this year's Young Citizen awards.

Young Citizen Awards 2016 logo - Credit: Archant

The awards are run each year by the Ilford Recorder and Redbridge Rotary Club to celebrate the amazing things being done by young people in the borough.

Aron, Noah and Jonah Tiller, aged 12, 10 and six, beat some very tough competition this year for their sunflower contest and other activities throughout the year helping elderly and isolated neighbours connect with others.

Aron, 12, Noah, 10, and Jonah Tiller, six were the winners after they ran a sunflower contest for their Muslim neighbours who couldn't see their family during Eid. - Credit: Ken Mears

The famous Lemonade for Yemen-aid Seven Kings boys were the runners-up along with Elsa Arnold, a Diana Award anti-bullying ambassador who started hosting Zoom sessions with children struggling with their school work and mental health issues after her A-levels were cancelled.

The awards were held in a virtual session hosted by Redbridge Rotary Club on Tuesday, March 16, since the Mayor's Community Awards night - where they normally take place - was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Lemonade for Yemen-Aid boys - Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq, who recently received Gold Blue Peter badges, were runners up for the awards. - Credit: Adeela Moosa

The Tiller boys will receive £100 to go towards their chosen charity and they will be put forward for the national finals along with the runners-up.

Speaking at the event the Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain said: "During the past year we have faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic but despite this, these youngsters have gone out of their way to help their community."

Ayaan Moosa was chuffed to see he made the front page of the Ilford Recorder. - Credit: Adeela Moosa

You may also want to watch:

He praised the various ways the nominees have done this while overcoming their own personal challenges, and not only helping out in their own community but multiple nominees who have significantly contributed to global projects for those in desperate need of help.

Mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain praised the work of all the nominees who helped make PPE, connected their neighbours and raised large sums of money for their charities. - Credit: Ken Mears





Noah Tiller said he was shocked to be announced as the winners but when asked about their sunflower contest he admitted to partly doing it for selfish reasons.

He said: "Especially for me and Jonah, we need a lot of socialisation, it just helps us interact with other people and filled in our days because we were always very bored!"

Runner up Elsa Arnold praised the work of all the nominees for turning a negative experience into a positive, particularly during the difficult last year. - Credit: Elsa Arnold

Ayaan Moosa said it was really amazing to be named a runner-up along with his best mate Mikaeel Ishaaq.

Elsa Arnold summed up the spirits of the awards best when she said of all the nominees: "There is something so amazing about turning a negative experience into a positive and I think that's what we've all done here."



