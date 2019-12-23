Search

Young Ilford carers treated to festive Barnardo's party

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 December 2019

Barnardo's staff volunteers and young carers get into the festive spirit at the charity's Wellbeing Hub in Ilford. Picture: Barnardo's

Barnardo's staff volunteers and young carers get into the festive spirit at the charity's Wellbeing Hub in Ilford. Picture: Barnardo's

Young carers from Barnardo's Wellbeing Hub in Ilford got into the festive spirit with a "Kidsmas" party.

Along with games such as twister and ping the tail on Rudolph's nose, several of the young carers wore Christmas jumpers and danced to Christmas classics during a fun-filled afternoon, complete with festive party food and drinks.

Volunteers from the charity's South Woodford shop helped transform the inside of the Wellbeing Hub into a winter-style grotto and made decorations in advance of the party.

Marisa Olusemo, 16, who lives in Goodmayes and uses Barnardo's Young Carers Service, said: "For young carers this can be a difficult time of year as you could be a young person who until quite recently believed in the magic of Santa - but now the reality is you have to buy presents for your family due to your caring responsibilities."

People can set up their own fundraiser at http://kidsmas.barnardos.org.uk/joinkidsmas.

