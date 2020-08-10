Ilford student running 10km for Yemen famine in honour of late grandmother
PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 10 August 2020
Archant
An Ilford student is running 10km to raise money for the Yemen famine.
Simran Kaur Sanghera, 19, hopes to raise £700 for International Rescue Committee UK, a charity dedicated to combatting the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
On her JustGiving page, the dental student highlights the extent of the emergency: more than 24million people (80 per cent Yemen’s population) need humanitarian assistance; 10.2m children don’t have access to basic healthcare.
This exists against the backdrop of coronavirus, which is predicted to kill 85,000 Yemeni people.
Inspiring this fundraiser is Simran’s late grandmother, a social worker who went “above and beyond to give other children the love we were blessed with”: “She did not see children by their races, she cared for them equally.”
The fundraiser currently stands at £502, just over 70pc of its target.
To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Simran-Sanghera.
