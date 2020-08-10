Search

Advanced search

Ilford student running 10km for Yemen famine in honour of late grandmother

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 10 August 2020

Ilford-based student Simran Kaur Sanghera is doing a 10k fundraiser with all proceeds set to go to the Yemen humanitarian crisis. Picture: Manjit Kaur Sanghera

Ilford-based student Simran Kaur Sanghera is doing a 10k fundraiser with all proceeds set to go to the Yemen humanitarian crisis. Picture: Manjit Kaur Sanghera

Archant

An Ilford student is running 10km to raise money for the Yemen famine.

Simran Kaur Sanghera, 19, hopes to raise £700 for International Rescue Committee UK, a charity dedicated to combatting the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

On her JustGiving page, the dental student highlights the extent of the emergency: more than 24million people (80 per cent Yemen’s population) need humanitarian assistance; 10.2m children don’t have access to basic healthcare.

You may also want to watch:

This exists against the backdrop of coronavirus, which is predicted to kill 85,000 Yemeni people.

Inspiring this fundraiser is Simran’s late grandmother, a social worker who went “above and beyond to give other children the love we were blessed with”: “She did not see children by their races, she cared for them equally.”

The fundraiser currently stands at £502, just over 70pc of its target.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Simran-Sanghera.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ilford student named one of the top 10 black students in the UK

Vanessa Madu was awarded as one of the top 10 black students in the UK in the Rare Rising Stars Award. Picture: Rare Rising Stars

Ilford student running 10km for Yemen famine in honour of late grandmother

Ilford-based student Simran Kaur Sanghera is doing a 10k fundraiser with all proceeds set to go to the Yemen humanitarian crisis. Picture: Manjit Kaur Sanghera

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Recorder letters: Littering, social distancing, second Covid peak, Brexit and Lottery Awards

Rubbish left at Fairlop Waters golf course. Picture: Jenny Chalmers

Wanstead barber fined for putting two chairs outside for social distancing

Paul outside his barbershop. Picture: Paul Michaelides

Most Read

Ilford student named one of the top 10 black students in the UK

Vanessa Madu was awarded as one of the top 10 black students in the UK in the Rare Rising Stars Award. Picture: Rare Rising Stars

Ilford student running 10km for Yemen famine in honour of late grandmother

Ilford-based student Simran Kaur Sanghera is doing a 10k fundraiser with all proceeds set to go to the Yemen humanitarian crisis. Picture: Manjit Kaur Sanghera

Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Recorder letters: Littering, social distancing, second Covid peak, Brexit and Lottery Awards

Rubbish left at Fairlop Waters golf course. Picture: Jenny Chalmers

Wanstead barber fined for putting two chairs outside for social distancing

Paul outside his barbershop. Picture: Paul Michaelides

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Chalk change keeps O’Sullivan cool at World Championships

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action at the 2018 Dafabet Master (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Harmer ‘felt really good’ as Essex build lead

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th September 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Nearly 10,000 Redbridge pensioners set to lose free TV licence under new rules

Nearly 10,000 Redbridge pensioners are set to lose their right to a free TV licence under new rules introduced on August 1. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA.

Ilford student running 10km for Yemen famine in honour of late grandmother

Ilford-based student Simran Kaur Sanghera is doing a 10k fundraiser with all proceeds set to go to the Yemen humanitarian crisis. Picture: Manjit Kaur Sanghera