Ilford student running 10km for Yemen famine in honour of late grandmother

Ilford-based student Simran Kaur Sanghera is doing a 10k fundraiser with all proceeds set to go to the Yemen humanitarian crisis. Picture: Manjit Kaur Sanghera Archant

An Ilford student is running 10km to raise money for the Yemen famine.

Simran Kaur Sanghera, 19, hopes to raise £700 for International Rescue Committee UK, a charity dedicated to combatting the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

On her JustGiving page, the dental student highlights the extent of the emergency: more than 24million people (80 per cent Yemen’s population) need humanitarian assistance; 10.2m children don’t have access to basic healthcare.

This exists against the backdrop of coronavirus, which is predicted to kill 85,000 Yemeni people.

Inspiring this fundraiser is Simran’s late grandmother, a social worker who went “above and beyond to give other children the love we were blessed with”: “She did not see children by their races, she cared for them equally.”

The fundraiser currently stands at £502, just over 70pc of its target.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Simran-Sanghera.