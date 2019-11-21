Search

Second World War Red Cross worker celebrates 100th birthday in Hainault

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 November 2019

Kitty Penford celebrating her 100th birthday with daughters Pamela and Joan. Picture: Mark Lynch

Kitty Penford celebrating her 100th birthday with daughters Pamela and Joan. Picture: Mark Lynch

Archant

A Hainault woman who worked for the Red Cross at the height of the Second World War celebrated her 100th birthday with a tea party last week.

Kitty Penford with the Queen. Picture: Mark LynchKitty Penford with the Queen. Picture: Mark Lynch

Before working in the Red Cross in the last two years of the war Kitty Penford did upholstery work at the residence of the Chancellor of the Exchequer at No. 11 Downing Street in the 1930s.

She has lived in Redbridge for almost 40 years after moving from Hackney and she has two daughters and five grandchildren and a great granddaughter.

Her daughters Pamela and Joan said of their mum: "She's always been there for her children and grandchildren - she's very supportive and family means everything to her."

Kitty is a service user at Link Place Day Opportunities in Bramston Close, where the tea party was held on Wednesday, November 13.

She has a lifelong passion for gardening and craft card making, which she continues to do in her spare time.

