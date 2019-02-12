Search

World Book Day 2019: Teachers and pupils at Snaresbrook Primary School dress up

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 March 2019

Staff at Snaresbrook Primary School dressed up to mark World Book Day yesterday, March 7. Photo: Snaresbrook Primary School

Staff at Snaresbrook Primary School dressed up to mark World Book Day yesterday, March 7. Photo: Snaresbrook Primary School

Archant

World Book Day usually sees primary school pupils don costumes in honour of the favourite characters – but at Snaresbrook Primary the staff have joined in.

All approximately 550 children from the Meadow Walk school have been taking part in activities all week to mark the international festival which took place yesterday, March 7.

Headteacher Graham Ford said: “It is about fostering children’s love of reading.

“And to get them away from any form of screen they might have in school.”

Earlier in the week children have taken part in a book swap and received a visit from a poet.

Today they are set to take part in a pyjama party, sharing a pizza and stories in their PJs.

“The children have really enjoyed the activities we have put on for them,” he added.

A new library wil be constructed at the school this summer.

