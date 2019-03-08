Search

World Book Day 2019: Readers across Redbridge share their photos of children in costumes

PUBLISHED: 18:27 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 13 March 2019

Newbury Park teachers dress as Power Rangers for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Claire Louise

Newbury Park teachers dress as Power Rangers for World Book Day 2019. Photo: Claire Louise

From Power Rangers to Oompla Loompas, primary schools pupils and teachers across the borough have been dressing up as their favourite book characters.

The winners from Gilbert Colvin's World Book Day competition with headteacher Mr Hemsley. Photo: Gilbert ColvinThe winners from Gilbert Colvin's World Book Day competition with headteacher Mr Hemsley. Photo: Gilbert Colvin

Recorder readers have sent in dozens of pictures of their children in their finest costumes as they marked World Book Day on Wednesday, March 7.

Can you guess who is who in our interactive gallery?

Pupils at Gearies Primary School, in Waremead Road, Barkingside, took part in a week of activities to mark the occasion.

English Teacher Manisha Shah said: “It has been a fun-filled week here at Gearies.

“Each year group has chosen an author to focus on.

“Every class has revitalised their book corner, showcasing author collections and children’s work.”

Parents were invited to come into class to read stories in the home languages and “Buddy Reading” sessions were held across year groups.

All approximately 550 children at Snaresbrook Primary School, in Meadow Walk, also took part in activities all week to mark the international festival.

Staff at Snaresbrook Primary School dressed up to mark World Book Day yesterday, March 7. Photo: Snaresbrook Primary SchoolStaff at Snaresbrook Primary School dressed up to mark World Book Day yesterday, March 7. Photo: Snaresbrook Primary School

Headteacher Graham Ford said: “It is about fostering children’s love of reading.

“And to get them away from any form of screen they might have in school.”

Earlier in the week children have taken part in a book swap and received a visit from a poet.

Today they are set to take part in a pyjama party, sharing a pizza and stories in their PJs.

“The children have really enjoyed the activities we have put on for them,” he added.

A new library wil be constructed at the Meadow Walk school this summer.

