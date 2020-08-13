Shake off lockdown funk with speed creating workshop - pairing artists together across Redbridge

Want to get your creative juices flowing again?

Redbridge Drama Centre is calling on people to sign up for a speed creating session, a collaborative networking event for performers and crew members.

Now that the South Woodford venue is closed for the summer break, creative developer Gemma Eves thought it would be a good idea to put the theatres to good use and help creative individuals shake off a few months of lockdown slumber.

Gemma said: “The idea is to pair people together who don’t work together now but would make a good fit.

“Then we can support them and once the theatre is back open they have a space to perform it.

“There are so many great artists out there who might be twiddling their thumbs during lockdown and it’s a great opportunity to help them get working again.”

The workshop runs on Friday, August 21. More information at https://redbridgedramacentre.co.uk