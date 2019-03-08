Search

South Woodford volunteers praised by Lord Levy

PUBLISHED: 16:31 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 04 November 2019

Rabbi Wollenberg, Lord Levy and Woodford Forest United Synagogue chairman Robin Jacobs. Picture: Robert Fine

Archant

A South Woodford asylum seeker centre has been praised by Lord Levy, the recently retired President of Volunteering Matters.

He came to South Woodford on Sunday, October 27 to praise the contribution made by members of the local Jewish community who support causes and help those in difficult circumstances, irrespective of background or faith.

He singled out Woodford Forest United Synagogue's asylum seeker drop-in centre, where individuals and families can find company, friendship and a hot meal as an example of how local communities can assist others in need.

To celebrate, the synagogue hosted a sit down tea for 150 volunteers who are involved in a wide range of activities, including caring for the elderly, making hospital visits and supporting mental health initiatives.

Robin Jacobs, chairman of the synagogue, said: "This was a wonderful opportunity  for us to thank all our community members who donate their time so generously to help those in need within and beyond our community."

