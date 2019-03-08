Search

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after 'violent assault' on rush hour Central line

PUBLISHED: 12:37 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 08 October 2019

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was stabbed in the shoulder at Woodford Station last night (Monday, October 7) at 5.30pm.

British Transport Police (BTP) previously said a man had been knifed in the back at the Central line station but have now confirmed that the victim was an adolescent.

The injured boy was taken to hospital and is now said to be in a "non-life threatening condition".

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Investigating officers are today appealing for more information and urging anyone with knowledge of the incident - however big or small - to get in contact.

BTP Det Insp Nia Mellor said: "This was a violent assault committed during rush hour on the Tube network, causing great concern to members of the travelling public.

"Fortunately, the victim's injuries are not life-threatening and he is in a stable condition.

"Officers will be at the scene today carrying our further enquiries and I ask any witnesses to please get in touch."

Anyone who knows the identity of those involved, or who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to an officer, should contact BTP by text on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 176 of 08/10/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police investigating the incident at Woodford Station this evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Trains not stopping at Central line Station while police respond to an incident

Police are dealing with an incident at Woodford Station. Picture: Mike Brooke

Body found in woods could be missing student Joy Morgan

Police have put up a cordon around an area of Norton Green woodland. Picture: Matt Margesson

First man to be found guilty of trying to buy sex in Ilford made to pay £630

The offender was made to pay a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

