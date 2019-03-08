Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after 'violent assault' on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was stabbed in the shoulder at Woodford Station last night (Monday, October 7) at 5.30pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Transport Police (BTP) previously said a man had been knifed in the back at the Central line station but have now confirmed that the victim was an adolescent.

The injured boy was taken to hospital and is now said to be in a "non-life threatening condition".

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Investigating officers are today appealing for more information and urging anyone with knowledge of the incident - however big or small - to get in contact.

You may also want to watch:

BTP Det Insp Nia Mellor said: "This was a violent assault committed during rush hour on the Tube network, causing great concern to members of the travelling public.

"Fortunately, the victim's injuries are not life-threatening and he is in a stable condition.

"Officers will be at the scene today carrying our further enquiries and I ask any witnesses to please get in touch."

Anyone who knows the identity of those involved, or who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to an officer, should contact BTP by text on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 176 of 08/10/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.