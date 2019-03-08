Young Citizen: Woodford County High pupils raise £1,500 for Cancer Research in Pretty Mudder challenge

Zara Mirza, Riya Mistry, Sanai Dixon-Thomas and Simra Taher-Choudhury participated in this year's Race For Life 'Pretty Muddy 5K' challenge at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Faraz Mirza Archant

This week's Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen nominees went the distance when they took part in a Race for Life and together raised more than £1,500 for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zara Mirza, Riya Mistry, Sanai Dixon-Thomas and Simra Taher-Choudhury participated in this year’s Race For Life ‘Pretty Muddy 5K’ challenge at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Faraz Mirza Zara Mirza, Riya Mistry, Sanai Dixon-Thomas and Simra Taher-Choudhury participated in this year’s Race For Life ‘Pretty Muddy 5K’ challenge at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture: Faraz Mirza

On Saturday, July 27, Zara Mirza, Riya Mistry, Sanai Dixon-Thomas and Simra Taher-Choudhury, all pupils at Woodford County High, participated in this year's Race For Life 'Pretty Muddy 5K' challenge at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Together they decided to make a difference to those suffering from the effects of cancer.

They worked tirelessly to raise awareness and fundraise for Cancer Research UK.

On finishing the race, Zara said "It was cold, wet and very muddy but great fun!

Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019. Young Citizen Awards has launched again for 2019.

"It was great when we all crossed the finish line together.

"To know that we are able to help somebody affected by cancer is quite overwhelming and we hope to do more in the future.

Sanai told the Recorder: "I was so excited to start the race and doing it didn't feel challenging.

You may also want to watch:

"It was a rewarding experience and I enjoyed every moment!"

And Simra said: "I was so nervous but I shouldn't have been! The race was so much fun and I was so proud of my team once we crossed the finish line!

"It was an amazing experience."

And Riya added: "Completing the race was incredible and that feeling was something I will never forget.

"It means so much to know that we have helped so many lives defeat this brutal disease and I look forward to doing this or something similar in the future again!

Special mention must also go to Riya's dad Manoj, who volunteered to accompany the girls as they were too young to enter the race on their own.

To donate to the group's efforts, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/zarns

The Young Citizen Award is about celebrating the amazing young people in our borough, run by the Recorder in conjunction with Redbridge Rotary Club.

A monthly winner will be chosen from the nominees, the finalists will be invited to the Mayor's Community Awards night in March and the overall winner will be announced.

The winner will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizens final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

You can nominate any person from Redbridge, as long as they are under-25, by emailing imogen.braddick@archant.co.uk.