Woodford Green teen to play at orchestral concert

Lydia Callomon is part of Royal Holloway's chamber orchestra - Credit: Lydia Callomon/Royal Holloway, University of London

A teenager from Woodford Green is performing in a university's chamber orchestra at a concert next month.

Lydia Callomon, 19, is playing violin in the Royal Holloway Chamber Orchestra at Shoreditch Town Hall on February 2.

The university said its orchestra and choir will be performing a variety of music celebrating youth and culture in partnership with the London Mozart Players.

Royal Holloway, University of London student Lydia said: “Playing in the orchestra at Royal Holloway is where my love for performing with others sparks from.

"I am very excited to be performing with this fantastic society of musicians alongside the London Mozart Players."

Works by Mozart and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor will be among those performed during the event.

Rebecca Miller, director of orchestras at Royal Holloway, said: “After a break in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally being on stage with other performers is going to be incredibly exciting.

“I feel passionately about the theme of youth and culture, both in the music world and in wider society."

For more, including ticket information, visit royalholloway.ac.uk/royal-holloway-in-concert.