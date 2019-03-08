Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 11:26 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 16 September 2019

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man was found with several knife wounds in Woodford Green.

Police were called to Chigwell Road on Saturday, September 14 to reports of an altercation around 11.16pm.

The London Ambulance Service also attended.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "A man was found with stab wounds, and taken to hospital.

"His condition was deemed non life-threatening, and non-life changing."

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Swimmer sets sights on 10km challenge to raise funds for Ilford homeless project

Karishma Chauhan. Picture: Karishma Chauhan

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford telephone boxes are used for ‘Sex and heroin’ and the planned water fountains could be scrapped

Three telephone boxes have been removed from the town centre. Picture: PA

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Swimmer sets sights on 10km challenge to raise funds for Ilford homeless project

Karishma Chauhan. Picture: Karishma Chauhan

Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was taken to hospital after getting stabbed. Picture: Google Maps

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Ilford telephone boxes are used for ‘Sex and heroin’ and the planned water fountains could be scrapped

Three telephone boxes have been removed from the town centre. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Five star Woods are lords of the Manor.

Tower Hamlets management during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

O’s coach Embleton says it’s a step in the right direction

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

McGrath: Essex want to make sure of rewards

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists