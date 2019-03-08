Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A man was found with several knife wounds in Woodford Green.

Police were called to Chigwell Road on Saturday, September 14 to reports of an altercation around 11.16pm.

The London Ambulance Service also attended.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: "A man was found with stab wounds, and taken to hospital.

"His condition was deemed non life-threatening, and non-life changing."

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.