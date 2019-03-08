Woodford Green shooting: Two more men arrested as police continue to appeal for information

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

Detectives have made two new arrests in connection with a shooting in Woodford Green and are continuing to appeal for information.

Police were called to Malvern Drive at 11.10pm on Thursday, July 11, following reports of a shooting.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries at a house owned and rented out by comedian Russell Kane.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment - his injuries are not life-threatening.

Trident detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating and although the attack is thought to be deliberately targeted, they continue to retain an open mind as to motive.

Det Insp Matthew Webb said: "We are very keen to speak to anyone who is able to support us with our enquiries.

"Were you in Malvern Drive at the time? Did you seen anyone acting out of character or milling around the scene? Or vehicles in the vicinity?

"No matter how small or insignificant you may feel it could be, it could prove extremely important to our investigation."

A man in his 50s and a 28-year-old man were arrested on the same day on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences and have been bailed to return on a date in mid-October.

Two other men were arrested on Wednesday, September 25, on suspicion of conspiring to murder and have since been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call Trident via 101 quoting Cad 9891/11Jul.

If you have information about this incident, or information about someone you suspect to be carrying a weapon and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

It is 100per cent anonymous. They never ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.