One Year of Covid: Nothing will ever beat being in the classroom, says Woodford Green Headteacher

Interview

Published: 7:00 AM March 10, 2021

The Headteacher of Bancroft's Prep School, Joe Layburn, discussed the challenges presented by coronavirus over the past year. - Credit: Bancroft's Prep School

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced almost every sector of society into different changes.

For schools, it's been the need to embrace a virtual way of working - both teaching and learning.

As the Recorder marks One Year of Covid, the headmaster of Woodford Green's Bancroft's Prep School discussed the steep learning curve brought on by coronavirus.

The interview with Joe Layburn coincided with students returning to classrooms once again, the roadmap out of lockdown offering hope that this will be permanent.

Mr Layburn's overriding message is clear: he's proud of how his school has met the online challenge, but nothing beats the classroom: "We’ve more than coped, we’ve learned a lot, but as primary school teachers we don’t want to sit at a desk for hours on end.

"We’ve missed the children’s energy and the buzz of the normal school day. Should there be future lockdowns, we’ll know what to do; important aspects of IT and new ways of teaching and learning are now fully embedded in our practice."

Although forced by circumstance, being thrust into the world of virtual working has its positives. Improved IT skills is an obvious plus, but the headmaster also points to pupils having better time management, which he believes "will aid their independent learning long-term".

That said, nothing - even an excellent online programme - will ever replicate the in-person experience.

This is as true for staff as it is pupils, said Mr Layburn: "As a staff we thrive on the positive relationships we have with each other as well as with the children in our care. We need those water cooler moments, real life staff meetings, and the camaraderie of being together in person every day."

Now that pupils are back, focus shifts to restoring the "wider collective experiences" that simply can't be provided online: "We are placing a big emphasis on their social development as well as on reintegrating them into the values and routines of our school."

As he reflects back on a year of Covid, Mr Layburn takes "great pride" in how Bancroft's has reacted to what's arguably the greatest adversity schools will ever face.

The only feeling which comes close? Relief: "We are seriously happy that it is over!"