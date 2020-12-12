Pupils at Woodford Green school donate enough food to feed 100 families

Published: 12:30 PM December 12, 2020

Pupils from Bancroft's Prep School in Woodford Green deliver their donations to the Frenford Foodbank. - Credit: Sarah Strong

Pupils at the Bancroft’s Prep School in Woodford Green have made a donation to a local foodbank which will feed 100 families.

The school’s head of charities and community links Sarah Strong said: “When we brought donations from the harvest festival to Frenford Foodbank we saw how the team made up the boxes, so we decided to do the same.”

Pupils from Years 3-6 took part, with four children in each group involved.

A totaliser was installed to track the pupils’ progress. In the end, each year group made up around 25 boxes, all of which were brought to the foodbank’s site at Frenford Youth Club.

The club’s operations manager Irfan Shah - also involved with the foodbank - thanked pupils for their “amazing donation”.

Sarah added: “Two of our school values are collaboration and kindness - this was an important display of both by our pupils.”