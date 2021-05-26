News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Valentines Mansion all dolled up for new exhibit

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 8:11 AM May 26, 2021   
Valentines Mansion in Ilford is exhibiting hand-made dolls from around the world. 

Valentines Mansion is exhibiting hand-made dolls from around the world. - Credit: Vision RCL

Valentines Mansion is hosting an exhibition of rare dolls from around the world thanks to a donation from a Woodford Green resident.

Angela Ryder, a long-term resident of Woodford Green, has spent many years amassing a collection of hand-made folk-art dolls.

Many of them pre-date the commercial era of mass-produced dolls.

The dolls are thanks to a generous donation from a long-term resident who has collected them from around the world. 

The dolls are thanks to a generous donation from a long-term resident who has collected them from around the world. - Credit: Vision RCL

Angela decided to donate her collection of more than 1,000 dolls to the Grade II listed building inside Valentines Park, which will rotate them on display every few months, focusing each exhibit on a certain part of the world.

The first of the displays will illustrate the dolls, dresses, customs, history and styles of the Eastern European countries.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Valentines Mansion said: "This is not merely a display of tourist souvenirs: this is folk-history, authentic folk craftsmanship, with so much for us to admire and to learn."

The free exhibit is open from 10.30am to 4pm on Sundays and Mondays. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Clayhall history teacher nominated for national award
  2. 2 Hundreds attend vigil in Ilford after Israel-Gaza conflict
  3. 3 Council recommends approval of 1,280 new homes at Goodmayes Tesco
  1. 4 Boys who raised £100,000 with Lemonade for Yemen-aid win national award
  2. 5 Lorry flips over in Gants Hill collision
  3. 6 Jailed: Teen gets nine years for 'frenzied' knife attack on sleeping woman
  4. 7 Two men charged in connection with people smuggling probe
  5. 8 Letter: Concern about over-development around Manford Way in Hainault
  6. 9 Man arrested following Chadwell Heath stabbing
  7. 10 Hospitals looking to hire more nurses to improve mental health provision
Valentines Park
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

George Stoiean, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 10 years for rape.

Crime

Jailed: Man who raped woman in Ilford after accomplice forced her into car

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Woodford Green raids

Crime | Video

Seven arrests made as part of probe into alleged people smuggling ring

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
The Beacon Business Innovation Hub has been shortlisted in the TES Schools Awards.

Education

Redbridge school shortlisted for national award

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Two men charged following rabbi attack in Chigwell

Two men charged after attack on rabbi in Chigwell

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus