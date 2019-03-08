Search

Missing bearded dragon survived for a month in Woodford Green park, crossing river and field after it roamed the wrong way

PUBLISHED: 16:59 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 31 July 2019

Mogwell, the bearded dragon, has been reunited with her owners. Picture: @DoMoreRed

Mogwell, the bearded dragon, has been reunited with her owners. Picture: @DoMoreRed

A bearded dragon has been reunited with her owners after she was found by children in Ray Lodge Park - a month after she went missing.

Mogwell had an adventure of a lifetime after she crossed a field and a stream in Woodford Green.

She eventually ended up under a slide in a playground in Snakes Lane East and was discovered by two children on Thursday, July 25 who informed the park rangers.

Owner Karen East said: "The last time I saw her she was in the kitchen, in her reptile hammock and sitting with my dog - a chocolate labrador, and the nextdoor neighbour's dog and a cockapoo.

"The door must have been left ajar as it was hot and when I came back into the room she wasn't there. We searched high and low but couldn't find her." Karen is not on social media so had no idea that Mogwell had been found and that Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure staff members had tweeted out to say they were looking after her. It was only when her friend and fellow bearded dragon owner Whatsapped her from on holiday in America that she realised that Mogwell was safe.  "When I saw the link I knew it was her - I could tell by her eyes," she said.  "I called the park rangers and they said they had several people call in saying they had lost a bearded dragon. "She has a black freckle and a stubbed tail and my husband took a photo of her on the day she went missing. "I described her and the rangers said 'she is yours'."  Karen, along with her husband and two children, Jelly and Alex, want to say a big thank you to the children who found their pet. Karen believes Mogwell was trying to be in a more public place in a bid to look for water as on the day she was found it was very hot.  The family also wish to thank the park rangers who took such great care of the dragon.  "If it hadn't been for my friend [who owns the bearded dragon which bit off Mogwell's tail] who saw the article I wouldn't have her back," she added. "It sounds silly, people think she is just a lizard, but she has knowing eyes and she would have been so scared out there alone."     

