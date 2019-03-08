Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Thames Water 'sorry' after Woodford Green residents were left unable to flush toilets for five days

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 May 2019

Residents in Tree Tops in Woodford Green have been left with no hot water since Friday (May 17). Picture: Google

Residents in Tree Tops in Woodford Green have been left with no hot water since Friday (May 17). Picture: Google

Archant

Elderly residents living in a block of flats in Woodford Green were left without hot water for five days.

Residents in Tree Tops in Sydney Road had no access to hot water since Friday (May 17) and were left unable to flush their toilets or use their showers.

It is understood that Thames Water reduced water pressure in the building on May 13 due to concerns about pipes bursting in the area and residents believe this was cause of the problem.

Shirley Bernstein, 83, told the Recorder yesterday (Wednesday, May 22) that she had to boil two saucepans of water 10 times in order to fill her bath.

The building is made up of some 19 flats and the only water residents could use was cold water from their kitchen taps.

"It's like being in a third world country," she said. "We are carrying buckets of water backwards and forwards just to go to the toilet. We are capable, but some residents can't do that. Most residents are elderly and many have walking sticks."

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Bernstein said two separate plumbers were called to assess the situation. Both said the problem was to do with the water pressure.

Thames Water visited the building several times since Friday.

"We are not getting anywhere with fixing this," Mrs Berstein said. "I have been on the phone every day and I haven't left my house in days because I'm trying to get this sorted."

Residents asked for the water pressure to be increased to check if this is the cause of the problem, but Thames Water allegedly refused to do so.

Mrs Bernstein said: "We haven't had a problem with water pressure for the last 40 years in this building. So why now? This has to be to do with the water pressure but Thames Water won't admit it."

Today, Thames Water said the valve was fixed last night, which restored all water supplies in the building.

A spokesman for Thames Water said: "We're sorry for the unreliable water supply to the flats in recent days due to a faulty valve that controls how much water flows through the pipe supplying the block.

"We're now carrying out further investigations as we believe there is a leak on the private pipe work within the property boundary which may also have contributed to the issues."

Most Read

Thousands sign petition calling on Loxford School head teacher to review ‘unacceptable’ prayer policy

Loxford School is under fire after a picture of students praying in a car park emerged on social media. Picture: Google

Council poised to take enforcement action over ‘illegal’ hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Coercive’ husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

New mayor of Redbridge ‘honoured’ to be elected

The new mayor of Redbridge is Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Thousands sign petition calling on Loxford School head teacher to review ‘unacceptable’ prayer policy

Loxford School is under fire after a picture of students praying in a car park emerged on social media. Picture: Google

Council poised to take enforcement action over ‘illegal’ hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Coercive’ husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

New mayor of Redbridge ‘honoured’ to be elected

The new mayor of Redbridge is Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

McCurtains face crunch game in Collins Cup

The Thomas McCurtains hurling team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)

West Ham’s campaign of hope should have ended in higher placing

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O’s winners again

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Thames Water ‘sorry’ after Woodford Green residents were left unable to flush toilets for five days

Residents in Tree Tops in Woodford Green have been left with no hot water since Friday (May 17). Picture: Google

Community leaders gather in Ilford for summit on how to tackle youth violence

Community leaders, experts and police gathered in Ilford to discuss how to tackle youth violence in East London. Picture: Redbridge Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists