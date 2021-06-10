Parents to skydive 13,000ft for hospice that cared for their daughter

Published: 4:41 PM June 10, 2021

Kaleigh Lau, bottom right, with mum and dad Yang and Scott and her younger brother Carson. - Credit: Scott Lau

A mother and father from Woodford Green will skydive from 13,000ft to raise money for the hospice that cared for their young daughter before her death.

Scott and Yang Lau will take to the skies this Saturday (June 12) to mark the third year since their daughter Kaleigh’s death, aged eight, in 2018 from an inoperable brain tumour.

The couple are raising money for Haven House Children's Hospice, the Woodford Green charity which looked after Kaleigh and supported the family through their bereavement.

Scott, 45, said: “When we jump out of the plane on Saturday it will be the closest we've been to Kaleigh since her passing.

“Kaleigh fought this disease so courageously for over 26 months, and we are determined to honour her strength for every day that we live on this earth without her.

“Her legacy will live on in our fundraising.”

In April 2016, Kaleigh was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an inoperable paediatric brain tumour that affects around 40 children every year.

Kaleigh completed 30 sessions of radiotherapy, which were initially successful in shrinking the tumour, but it quickly grew back with more aggression.

Treatment in Monterrey, Mexico helped delay the tumour’s progression, but Kaleigh passed away on June 12, 2018.

Initially expected to live for only nine months after her diagnosis, she survived more than two years.

The hospice supported Kaleigh during her illness through play, music, yoga therapy and at home with her clinical needs.

Scott added: “Haven House was our safe pair of hands, somewhere we could trust, they gave us reassurance and provided protection and guidance on an extremely difficult journey.

“We will be skydiving in honour of our beautiful daughter, the incredible people at Haven House and the indispensable service they provide."

The skydive will take place at Chiltern Park Aerodrome in Oxfordshire.

You can support Scott and Yang at their fundraising page.