Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Woodford Baptist Church’s new pastor shares story of ‘dramatic conversion’ and aims to help vulnerable residents

PUBLISHED: 14:45 26 February 2019

Jonathan Somerville has taken up his new post as minister at the Woodford Baptist Church

Jonathan Somerville has taken up his new post as minister at the Woodford Baptist Church

Archant

“What should we be doing to help people living on the margins?”

Jonathan Somerville has taken up his new post as minister at the Woodford Baptist ChurchJonathan Somerville has taken up his new post as minister at the Woodford Baptist Church

That is one of main questions on the mind of pastor Jonathan Somerville, who takes up the reins at Woodford Baptist Church this month.

He comes to the George Lane church from Wolverhampton, where he spent 10 years as a minister, and succeeds Neil Spencer – who led the congregation for the past 17 years.

The Recorder spoke with Jonathan to find out more about his story and his vision for the church.

“Our heads are still spinning a little from the move but we’re really enjoying it,” the 46-year-old said.

He and his wife moved to Woodford Green with their two children and golden retriever Maddie just last week.

Recalling his introduction to faith, he said: “I had very a dramatic conversion experience.”

“My family were not churchgoers – my dad had been in the Royal Air Force.”

He spoke of how, while growing up in east Yorkshire, he fell in with the wrong crowd and would get into trouble with the police.

One day, aged 15-and-a-half, he and his friends were on their way to have a fireworks fight.

“We walked past a church and thought ‘lets make some mischief and throw some fireworks inside’,” he said.

Suddenly, Jonathan was met by a pastor who shared with him a “simple gospel” which had a profound impact.

“Later that evening, lying in bed and thinking about all this stuff, I had what I can only describe as an experience with God,” he said.

Two years later Jonathan went on to become youth worker and then a pastor, aged 19.

He said that his priority for Woodford Baptist Church is to continue practising its motto: “Being a loving family united in Jesus, sharing the kingdom of God.”

Last week, he shared a meal with a rough sleeper named Paul who he met begging outside Woodford Station. “He told me that people are very kind in their donations of food, clothes and money, but that there was not a lot available for people on the margins,” he said.

This is something he is keen to address, he added, speaking of previous experience supporting night shelters and soup kitchens in Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Most Read

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

Man critical after Ilford town centre assault

A man is in a

Barking woman hit with £3k hospital bill after Goodmayes hospital staff mistakenly tell her her treatment is free

Jasmeet Boghal is angry over an unexpected £3000 bill from King George Hospital after her father had to go in after contracting a urinary tract infection.

‘They have never found anybody living in the garage’: Estate agent dismisses ‘beds in sheds’ complaints as Redbridge Council investigates Hainault outbuilding

Redbridge Council is currently investigation 2 Staggart Green, in Hainault, amid reports it is one of many substandard and possibly illegal dwellings - known as

‘We tried to help him’: Schizophrenic rough sleeper died after falling from Ilford car park

Alan Robinson with his brother Ricky Robinson who was found dead at the foot of a multi-storey car park in Ilford on July 31 last year. Photo: Sarah Adkins

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Barkingside boss Goldstone disappointed with late Clapton loss

Action from Clapton v Barkingside (pic Steve Dutton)

Lee likes it when the games come thick and fast for Orient

Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Lee (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge boss Wetherall piles pressure on rivals Woodford Town

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)

Daggers forward Adeloye says he relished physical battle with Sutton

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jamie Collins of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woodford Baptist Church’s new pastor shares story of ‘dramatic conversion’ and aims to help vulnerable residents

Jonathan Somerville has taken up his new post as minister at the Woodford Baptist Church
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists