Search

Advanced search

Woodford Green man in running for top charity award after dad's life is saved

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 October 2019

Tom Kopelman after completing the London Marathon and raising �11,000 for charity. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Tom Kopelman after completing the London Marathon and raising �11,000 for charity. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Archant

A Woodford Green man raced to become the top fundraiser for the charity that saved his dad's life.

Sports physiotherapist Tom Kopelman was shortlisted for the Individual Fundraiser of the Year Award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards after raising £11,000 for the blood cancer charity at the London Marathon this year.

Tom started fundraising for the charity after his dad Peter received a stem cell transplant from a stranger in 2016 to treat an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Tom said: ""My dad underwent months of treatment and then found a stem cell match, none of which would have been possible without Anthony Nolan. He's now free of cancer- they saved his life."

Tom ran the British 10k in 2017 with his dad for Anthony Nolan and decided to push himself for the marathon this year and said he is ready to take on another challenge.

Anthony Nolan Chief Executive Henny Braund said that without the support of people like Tom their life-saving work wouldn't be possible.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It is remarkable to see how many people support our work to find a match for those in need of a stem cell transplant.

"Tom has shown tremendous commitment to Anthony Nolan by continuously going above and beyond in his fundraising efforts."

About 2,000 people in the UK need a stem cell transplant from a stranger every year and Anthony Nolan said they need more young men to sign up as they are most likely to be chosen to donate but make up just 18% of the register.

To join the Anthony Nolan register, you must be between the age of 16-30 and healthy.

They also need more people from BAME backgrounds to sign up as only 69% of transplant recipients receive the best match but this drops to 20% for BAME recipients.

This is the seventh year the charity is holding their Supporter Awards recognising the outstanding achievements of the volunteers, fundraisers, and campaigners who help them save lives.

Winners will be revealed on 28 November at the awards show at the Tower of London.

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

‘Desperate’ Gants Hill residents and landlords call for clean-up behind council-owned hotel

Photos show dumped mattresses. Picture: Abid Mohammad

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

Mayor joins Ilford homeless charity to serve free meals to community

Mayor of Redbridge paid a visit to Nishkam Swat in Ilford. Picture: Navjot Rai

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, microchip cats, Ad Astra, MS and missing benefits

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Most Read

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

‘Desperate’ Gants Hill residents and landlords call for clean-up behind council-owned hotel

Photos show dumped mattresses. Picture: Abid Mohammad

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

Mayor joins Ilford homeless charity to serve free meals to community

Mayor of Redbridge paid a visit to Nishkam Swat in Ilford. Picture: Navjot Rai

Recorder letters: Jas Athwal, microchip cats, Ad Astra, MS and missing benefits

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

World Cup: Most powerful teams in final says Mitchell

England's defence coach John Mitchell during a press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

Brill says 100th appearance for O’s was ‘fantastic feeling’ despite draw with Carlisle

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)

Woodford Green man in running for top charity award after dad’s life is saved

Tom Kopelman after completing the London Marathon and raising �11,000 for charity. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Barts Health and Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Hospital trusts set for £45million extra loan funding from government

Whipps Cross Hospital, Newham Hospital, King George Hospital and Queen's Hospital are all set to benefit from extra capital loan funding from the government. Pictures: Ken Mears and Paul Bennett

Migrant Help pop-up event in Ilford: Find out more about the EU Settlement Scheme and how to apply

Redbridge Library. Picture: Steve Poston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists