Firefighters reveal cause of fire which ripped through Woodford Green home

PUBLISHED: 17:41 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 28 March 2019

A fire has torn through three floors of a Woodford Green townhouse. Photo: @LondonFire

Firefighters have established the cause of a blaze which tore through three floors of a Woodford Green townhouse.

Six fire engines around around 40 firefighters were called to a blaze at a house in Brandesbury Square at around 1.40pm yesterday, March 27.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an electrical fault.

Most of the ground floor, half of the first floor and half of the second floor of the townhouse has been damaged by the fire.

The fire also destroyed a staircase going from the ground floor to second floor.

One person left the property before the arrival of the Brigade. There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Ilford, Woodford, Chingford, Tottenham and Leyton fire stations attended.

The fire was brought under control by 15.43pm.

