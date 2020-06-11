Woodford Green children’s hospice thanks volunteers who have helped before and after pandemic
PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 June 2020
Archant
Haven House Children’s Hospice marked national Volunteers’ Week by paying tribute to the hundreds of volunteers who have helped it, even during lockdown.
You may also want to watch:
While most of the volunteers of the Woodford Green children’s hospice had to pause their volunteering efforts during lockdown, many have continued in the community helping neighbours, residents, essential services and families – including many of the hospice’s children and families.
Volunteer development manager Andrea Thorogood said: “Even through these testing times when many volunteers haven’t been able to carry out their normal roles, they have stepped up and still shown us great support. Whether this be by participating in our virtual fundraising activities, sending our team well wishes or carrying out essential duties such as collecting food and items for families who are currently using the hospice. We are so grateful to them all.”
While the hospice is not actively recruiting to volunteer roles at the moment, you can still register interest to become a volunteer in 2021 at https://www.havenhouse.org.uk/forms/volunteer-expression-of-interest
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.