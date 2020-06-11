Search

Woodford Green children’s hospice thanks volunteers who have helped before and after pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 June 2020

Haven House children's hospice has 452 volunteers, many of who have continued to help throughout the pandemic. Picture: Haven House

Haven House children's hospice has 452 volunteers, many of who have continued to help throughout the pandemic. Picture: Haven House

Archant

Haven House Children’s Hospice marked national Volunteers’ Week by paying tribute to the hundreds of volunteers who have helped it, even during lockdown.

While most of the volunteers of the Woodford Green children’s hospice had to pause their volunteering efforts during lockdown, many have continued in the community helping neighbours, residents, essential services and families – including many of the hospice’s children and families.

Volunteer development manager Andrea Thorogood said: “Even through these testing times when many volunteers haven’t been able to carry out their normal roles, they have stepped up and still shown us great support. Whether this be by participating in our virtual fundraising activities, sending our team well wishes or carrying out essential duties such as collecting food and items for families who are currently using the hospice. We are so grateful to them all.”

While the hospice is not actively recruiting to volunteer roles at the moment, you can still register interest to become a volunteer in 2021 at https://www.havenhouse.org.uk/forms/volunteer-expression-of-interest

