Cyclists raise £5,000 for Haven House Children's Hospice on London to Brighton bike ride

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 September 2019

Rory Patterson, Chris Marsh, Bradley Gale and Neil Leahy. Picture: Haven House Children's Hospice

A team of 11 cyclists completed the London to Brighton bike ride on Sunday, September 15 in aid of Woodford Green charity Haven House Children's Hospice.

Neil Leahy, Michael Woolley, Rory Patterson, Chris Marsh, Bradley Gale, Ralph Cox, Scarlett Louka, Nicholas Bowerbank, Dan Lion, Damien Barnecutt and Arhon Ankhkara completed the 55-mile route on one of the warmest days of September.

So far, the team have collectively raised £5,000 for charity, which provides specialist care for seriously ill children and their families.

Sophie Bragg, Haven House's events fundraising officer, said: "I'd like to say a massive thank you to all the cyclists for taking part in this challenge on behalf of Haven House.

"Every penny raised helps us support children and their families facing the toughest of times.

"We are truly grateful to all the Haven House champions who took part. Their dedication and commitment means we can continue to be a lifeline for hundreds of local families."

