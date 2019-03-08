Woodford Green fundraising marvel Bella Field fronts new ‘Change Makers’ campaign in memory of Princess Diana

A Woodford Green wonderkid who has raised more than £100,000 for charity since her sister’s death is one of the faces of a new international campaign in memory of Princess Diana.

Bella Field, of Darnley Road, Woodford Green, has been chosen as one of 12 outstanding young people from across the world to take centre stage for The Diana Award’s Change_Makers campaign.

The campaign kicks-off its 20th anniversary year to drive a new wave of nominations from across the world for an award in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Diana Award is the most prestigious accolade a young person can receive for their social action or humanitarian work.

The youth charity benefits from the support of Diana, Princess of Wales’ sons, The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex.

All the young people leading the campaign alongside Bella – who come from the UK, USA, Canada, India and UAE - challenge negative stereotypes young people are often labelled with.

Bella received a Diana Award herself in 2015 for fundraising an astounding £100,000 for Haven House Children’s Hospice. Haven House’s bereavement services supported Bella and her family after her sister died of an inoperable brain tumor in 2010 when Bella was six years old.

Bella said: “I am honoured to have been asked to be a part of the Change_Maker campaign.

“I hope that this campaign helps to recognise more young people who make positive changes to the world.”

