Updated

Crews outside a High Road fish and chip shop in Woodford Green where the fire broke out - Credit: LFB

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a fish and chip shop in Woodford Green.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the scene in the High Road at 12.53pm today (February 3).

London Fire Brigade has said part of the ground floor shop was damaged.

All of the ducting - the ventilation system - which runs from the ground to second floor of the building was completely destroyed.

Around 40 firefighters were called to the scene this afternoon - Credit: LFB

A man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service.

The fire under control shortly after 2pm, with crews from the Walthamstow, Chingford, Leytonstone, Leyton and Stratford fire stations at the scene.