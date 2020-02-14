Search

Woodford Green family transform three-bed home on Channel 4's Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 February 2020

Kirstie and Phil with Keeley and Terence. Picture: Raise the Roof Productions

Kirstie and Phil with Keeley and Terence. Picture: Raise the Roof Productions

(Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) Channel 4 Picture Publicity, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX

A family from Woodford Green featured on Channel 4 show Kirstie and Phil's Love It or List It, where they had to decide whether to fix up their three-bed home or sell up and move.

Kirstie with Keeley and Terence. Picture: Raise the Roof ProductionsKirstie with Keeley and Terence. Picture: Raise the Roof Productions

The show is all about Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp helping homeowners chose to sell or refurbish their home.

Keeley and Terence bought their house 11 years ago when it was just the two of them - now they have three children in tow, aged 12, eight and three, and things have started getting a little busy in the house.

"They desperately need an extra bedroom," Phil says on the programme, which aired on Wednesday, February 12.

The couple compared their living room to Grand Central Station, with the open plan nature making it a thoroughfare for all the family.

Phil with Keeley and Terence. Picture: Raise the Roof ProductionsPhil with Keeley and Terence. Picture: Raise the Roof Productions

During the show, the family have to decide whether to leave their three-bedroom, one-bathroom house for a better-suited home or fix the problems at their Woodford Green home and stay put.

The couple made clear that they love the area - they love the support system they have from their neighbours and the great transport links.

"It is a community you would like your children to grow up in," Terence said.

While Keeley wanted to list the property and move and Terence wanted to fix it up and love it, Kirsty set about making changes to their current house and Phil got to work finding a house within the family's budget of £800,000 to convince Terence to sell up.

With a budget of £70,000 to fix up the house, Kirsty extended the living room to create an open plan kitchen, diner living area, turned the garage into a second reception room, and the old kitchen into a fourth bedroom.

Phil showed the couple a four-bedroom property, an ex-police house, which was just 42 seconds from their current house, to try and persuade them to sell up for more space.

Both Keeley and Terence loved the house, but it was sadly taken off the market before they had a chance to put in an offer.

Fifteen months after viewing Phil's first property, and some way into the extension at their Woodford Green home, he took them to view a house in Highams Park for £800,000 and a house in Barkingside for £695,000.

But, after settling into the extension of their house, the family decided to stay put and love it. The house is now worth £100,000 more than it was.

"This transformation is quite something," Kirstie said, as the changes to the house were unveiled. "The results speak for themselves."

Terence said: "It's been done with our own wellbeing in mind. In that respect, it's priceless."

