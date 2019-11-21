Search

Woodford Green charity's adventure playground receives Amazon donation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 November 2019

Service users and staff at the Elhap centre in Woodford Green which supports children and young people with disabilities and their families across east London

Archant

A Woodford Green-based adventure playground for disabled children and young people has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon.

Since 1976, Elhap has helped to provide adventure play opportunities to disabled and disadvantaged children, young people and adults across east London and Essex.

The charity, which was recently awarded Adventure Playground of the Year, welcomed the donation as part of the "Amazon in the Community" programme, which supports communities in and around where it operates in the UK.

Rachel Joseph, head of development at Elhap said: "Elhap's primary focus is to help make lives brighter for children and young people with disabilities in east London and Essex, and we're very thankful to the Amazon team for their support.

"We hope to put this donation toward upgrading some of our play facilities."

Fiona McDonnell, director of consumer retail at Amazon, said: "Elhap is a magical and unique charity that has helped to support tens of thousands of children and young people in the community, and we're very happy to be able to provide our support with this donation."

