More than a thousand attend Eid in the Field in Woodford Green

Published: 7:16 PM May 13, 2021

More than a thousand people attended the eighth year of Eid in the Field at Wanstead Rugby Club. - Credit: Irfan Sheikh

More than a thousand people marked the end of Ramadan and braved the elements for the annual Eid in the Field event in Woodford Green.

This is the eighth year the event, which is organised by the Clayhall Community Centre, has taken place at the Wanstead Rugby Club.

Chairman of the centre Irfan Sheikh estimated between 1,400 to 1,500 people turned up for morning prayers on Thursday, May 13 to mark the end of a month of fasting for Ramadan.

Irfan said: "It was a wonderful event and we were able to finish up at 10am just as it started to rain.

"A number of families and their children attended and we had measures in place for social distancing."

On the other side of town at the Ilford Muslim Society, in Balfour Road, they held a special prayer for the people of Palestine.

They also set up marquees to manage the capacity for social distancing and held extra Eid prayers to reduce crowds.