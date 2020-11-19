Haven House moves auction online this year with 50 prizes up for grabs

Haven House have launched their online auction with an array of 50 unique prizes to support the Woodford Green-based children’s hospice.

The online auction, which launched on Wednesday, November 18, usually takes place at the hospice’s annual ball, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

More than 50 lots are up for grabs, including a private dining experience for 10 at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s Michelin-starred pub The Hand & Flowers and football memorabilia including a Harry Kane signed shirt.

Prizes also include a luxury stay at Chateau de Berne in France, short breaks in Brighton and Dorset, a McLaren Team cap signed by Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, a selection of artwork from some top artists and a Christian Louboutin clutch bag.

Dr Ranj Singh, hospice supporter and star of Strictly Come Dancing, said: “This time last year I had the privilege of hosting Haven House’s ball alongside my friend and amazing dance partner Janette Manrara.

“Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the hospice greatly and the event has not been able to go ahead this year.

“However, we still have something very exciting for you. We have a fantastic online auction lined-up that I would love for you to support. There’s are lots of wonderful prizes up for grabs and by bidding you will be supporting the vital work of the hospice and you will be making a difference to the hundreds of children and families supported by the charity each year.”

Prizes start from just £25, so whether you are looking for the perfect Christmas gift, a treat for yourself or a post-lockdown holiday there is something for everyone.

Joanna Merritt, Special Events Manager at Haven House, said: “The auction will raise much-needed funds during the most challenging time in our seventeen-year history.

“We would like to thank the many companies and individuals who have supported by donating prizes. Every act of kindness really does make a difference. Your support will help us continue to provide the exceptional care for which we are known.”

The auction is open to everyone and you place your bid at www.havenhouseauction.com up until 9pm on Wednesday December 2.