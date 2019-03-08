Search

Woodford girl seriously injured after two die in car crash

PUBLISHED: 10:21 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 27 August 2019

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Goldings Hill, Loughton. Picture: Google

Archant

A girl from the Woodford area has been seriously injured in a crash in Loughton which killed two people.

The 16-year-old remains in hospital after undergoing surgery with another girl, 17, from Chingford, who was also seriously injured in the crash.

Both are in a serious but stable condition. No further details have been provided.

A girl, 16, from Loughton and a man, 21, from Buckhurst Hill died in the collision after a silver BMW M3 left the road and struck a tree in Goldings Hill at about 2.05am on Saturday, August 24.

A man, 21, from Loughton, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

He was discharged from hospital on Sunday, August 25, and remains in custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, anyone with dash cam footage, or anyone who saw a silver BMW M3 driving in the Loughton and Epping areas around the time of the incident.

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email collisionpppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

You can also contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

