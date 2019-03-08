Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brazil v Suffragettes: Which Woodford football kit do you prefer?

PUBLISHED: 12:31 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 11 June 2019

Option one is inspired by Brazil. Picture: Woodford Football club

Option one is inspired by Brazil. Picture: Woodford Football club

Archant

After a quarter of a century of playing football outside of the borough, Woodford Town Football club is coming home to Ashton Playing Fields.

As excitement mounts, the club has produced two different kit designs and is asking residents to choose their favourite.

One kit is a Brazilian themed outfit which embodies "entertaining attacking football". The other has a polo shirt which reflects the suffragette movement and "local heritage and ethics". Football fans can help select the best design to represent the area.

A club spokesman said: "Momentum is gathering amongst supporters as the club draws nearer to their dream of returning to a redeveloped arena at Ashton Playing Fields after a lengthy period of inactivity and exile.

"The Essex Senior League team finished sixth last season playing home games at the Harlow Arena.

Option two is inspired by the suffragette movement. Picture: Woodford Football clubOption two is inspired by the suffragette movement. Picture: Woodford Football club

"Despite the travelling involved the Woods have already built up a loyal and notoriously noisy following to add a much-needed dose of atmosphere and excitement to football at this level.

"A focus group of fans have submitted their own designs to be considered as a kit to celebrate the club's long-awaited return to the local area."

You may also want to watch:

Two designs have made it through to the next stage and now the Ilford Recorder is asking which outfit you prefer.

Option one is a kit consisting of yellow shirts and blue shorts and white socks in a nod to the Brazilian style of football which fits their philosophy of endeavouring to play entertaining, attacking football.

Option two sports a diagonal sash design and pays homage to Sylvia Pankhurst and her involvement in the suffragette movement.

The suffragette slogan "deeds not words" would be incorporated into the back of the shirt which not only relates to the women's rights movements but also embodies the values of the club.

The club made a Twitter poll to gain insight and the Brazil-inspired look gained 45pc of the vote with the sash and slogan gaining 55pc.

Now the club are widening their consultation to see what Recorder readers think of their kit proposals.

"We were thrilled with the amount of people that took part in the Twitter poll as it reflected a healthy and growing interest in the club," the spokesman added.

"There was some very positive and constructive feedback and it will all enable the club's committee to make informed choices moving forward."

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Work starts to build new ‘genuinely affordable’ homes in Hainault

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

Recorder letters: London or Essex, Mansford Way housing, town centre, saucy rubbish, Brexit, animal rights and KMT

Greater London and the London Postal District are separate entities. Picture: PA IMAGES

Rail disruption after lorry strikes bridge between Ilford and Manor Park

Rail disruption to services running through Ilford. Picture: Rosie Fenton

Met Office issues amber weather warning as heavy rain hits London

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Work starts to build new ‘genuinely affordable’ homes in Hainault

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Cllr Farah Hussain were joined by contractors Aspen Build and officers for the ceremony. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Dayton will cherish last conversation with Justin and the memories

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis and owner Kent Teague join the players and staff in celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ilford skipper Tavarasa says Brentwood defeat was heartbreaking

N Jacobs of Ilford during Brentwood CC vs Ilford CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 8th June 2019

Brazil v Suffragettes: Which Woodford football kit do you prefer?

Option one is inspired by Brazil. Picture: Woodford Football club

Promise of multicultural floral splendour at Aldborough Hatch’s 39th flower festival

St Peter's Church is hosting its 39th flower festival. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Pensioners outraged as Barkingside swimming pool boss dismisses price hike complaint

Pensioners Len Anness and Alec Kushway are angered by their Early Bird membership of the Fullwell Cross Swimming Pool increasing by 28 per cent. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists