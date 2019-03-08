Brazil v Suffragettes: Which Woodford football kit do you prefer?

After a quarter of a century of playing football outside of the borough, Woodford Town Football club is coming home to Ashton Playing Fields.

As excitement mounts, the club has produced two different kit designs and is asking residents to choose their favourite.

One kit is a Brazilian themed outfit which embodies "entertaining attacking football". The other has a polo shirt which reflects the suffragette movement and "local heritage and ethics". Football fans can help select the best design to represent the area.

A club spokesman said: "Momentum is gathering amongst supporters as the club draws nearer to their dream of returning to a redeveloped arena at Ashton Playing Fields after a lengthy period of inactivity and exile.

"The Essex Senior League team finished sixth last season playing home games at the Harlow Arena.

"Despite the travelling involved the Woods have already built up a loyal and notoriously noisy following to add a much-needed dose of atmosphere and excitement to football at this level.

"A focus group of fans have submitted their own designs to be considered as a kit to celebrate the club's long-awaited return to the local area."

Two designs have made it through to the next stage and now the Ilford Recorder is asking which outfit you prefer.

Option one is a kit consisting of yellow shirts and blue shorts and white socks in a nod to the Brazilian style of football which fits their philosophy of endeavouring to play entertaining, attacking football.

Option two sports a diagonal sash design and pays homage to Sylvia Pankhurst and her involvement in the suffragette movement.

The suffragette slogan "deeds not words" would be incorporated into the back of the shirt which not only relates to the women's rights movements but also embodies the values of the club.

The club made a Twitter poll to gain insight and the Brazil-inspired look gained 45pc of the vote with the sash and slogan gaining 55pc.

Now the club are widening their consultation to see what Recorder readers think of their kit proposals.

"We were thrilled with the amount of people that took part in the Twitter poll as it reflected a healthy and growing interest in the club," the spokesman added.

"There was some very positive and constructive feedback and it will all enable the club's committee to make informed choices moving forward."