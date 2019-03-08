East London Dial-a-Ride users voice fears for travel service’s future as TfL confirms Woodford depot closure

Dial-A-Ride minibus, Photo: Tfl Archant

The Woodford depot Transport for London uses to operate its east London Dial-a-Ride service will close this autumn, sparking fears from users that the service might stop operating effectively.

TfL has confirmed the depot in Roding Lane South in Woodford Green will be closing this autumn when the organisation’s lease on the property expires.

Havering’s Dial a Ride and Taxi Card representative, Michael Lloyd, told the Recorder: “The management have been aware of this situation for at least 18 months.

“The capacity for this depot is to be able to house 83 buses. The drivers are very concerned without a depot they may not have a job consequently east London members may not receive a service.”

“I am of the opinion that TfL should also be considering sharing facilities with other transport providers or were applicable sharing facilities with the London boroughs which will save money by having a shared cost.”

James Mead, TfL’s general manager of Dial-a-Ride, said: “The Roding Road depot in Woodford is due to be returned to its landlord this autumn when our lease expires.

“We are reviewing a number of possible alternative sites, including Naval Row, but this would only be used in addition to other facilities.

“Any site or combination of sites selected must be able to meet the needs of our existing and future passengers in the area.”