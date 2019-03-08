Search

Woodford County High School celebrates centenary with 700 former students

PUBLISHED: 15:00 15 October 2019

Headteacher Jo Pomeroy with prefects. Picture: Woodford County High School

Headteacher Jo Pomeroy with prefects. Picture: Woodford County High School

Seven hundred former pupils returned to Woodford County High School last week to celebrate its centenary.

Woodford County High School's birthday parade. Picture: Woodford County High SchoolWoodford County High School's birthday parade. Picture: Woodford County High School

Current students and staff at the Woodford Green school enjoyed a great day on September 27, with "old girls" joining in the celebrations two days later.

The return to the school was, for many, "like coming home".

Starting with a parade of banners and a thanksgiving service, and culminating in the singing of the school songs, with a series of activities in between - including solving a murder mystery, and a Woodford Bake Off - the festivities were a combination of old and new.

Cutting the birthday cake. Picture: Woodford County High SchoolCutting the birthday cake. Picture: Woodford County High School

The former pupils, of all ages, came from countries ranging from the USA to Switzerland.

The school is nearly 10 times bigger than it was when it opened 100 years ago on the September 29, 1919, with just seven teachers and 110 girls.

