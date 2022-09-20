Woodford boy gets award nod after fundraising walk

A boy from Woodford has been nominated for an award after raising hundreds of pounds for a housing charity through a 22-mile walk.

Danyaal Ali, 13, walked from his home to the head office of Shelter in Old Street before making the return journey.

The charity supports people with housing issues and campaigns for housing justice.

Danyaal's journey on foot, which he carried out with his father last month, took seven hours and 15 minutes to complete.

He has raised more than £580 for the charity and mum Sylvia spoke of her pride in his efforts.

She said: "As a parent I am incredibly proud of his values and achievement, especially as it was such a hot day."

Danyaal's walk was part of a challenge for his scout group 52nd Epping Forest South Scouts, based in South Woodford.

He said: "The walk for me was really enjoyable and was a project I felt very passionate about for two reasons.

"Firstly, I've always felt homelessness is one of the issues that is less frequently tackled or acknowledged.

"Secondly, the thrill of going on an adventure just seemed intriguing as a new thing to try. I'd always loved going on hikes and walks, so I thought this would be a good challenge for me.

"When I did the walk it was a challenge on me mentally and physically, but the kind words of others and all the generous donations made me persevere all the way to the end.

"Once I finished the walk it felt like an amazing achievement and I'm really happy of what I've accomplished."

Danyaal is the latest nominee for the Ilford Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Young Citizen Awards, which bid to recognise the outstanding achievements of young people in the borough aged 25 and under.

The overall winner of the award will receive £100 from Redbridge Rotary Club and will, along with the runner-up, go through to the national Young Citizen final run by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

To nominate someone, contact michael.cox@newsquest.co.uk at the Recorder or visit www.redbridgerotaryclub.org/contact giving information about the nomination and contact details.