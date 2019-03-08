Search

Woodford Arts Group founder 'thrilled' by turnout to inaugural exhibition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 June 2019

Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussein, and Julia Brett. Picture: Cheryl Gabriel

Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Zulfiqar Hussein, and Julia Brett. Picture: Cheryl Gabriel

The inaugural exhibition of a newly-formed arts group in Woodford was hailed a resounding success by organisers.

The three-day exhibition by members of Woodford Arts Group showcased works by local artists, including the group's founder Julia Brett, who was thrilled by the turnout.

She said: "I was knocked out by the amount of visitors over the three days. People seemed genuinely delighted to find art by local people at a local venue. And the question asked by most people was when are we holding our next one?"

The group was set up at the beginning of the year by Julia who felt that professional Woodford artists like herself needed a space to share and showcase their talents.

"Woodford was lacking a focus for artists," she said. "We work in isolation much of the time and I wanted to create a mutually supportive and collaborative group. Although we aren't a painting group, we can explore each other's different techniques and thereby expand our artistic skills."

On Thursday May 30, there was a private preview of the exhibition, which was attended by the Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussein.

He said: "I was impressed by the quality and variety of artwork displayed by Julia Brett and her colleagues. It was fantastic and amazing work produced by all. I wish Julia and her team great success in the future."

