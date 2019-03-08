A-level results: Woodbridge High School celebrates as results up on last year

The headteacher of Woodbridge High School said he is "so proud" of the "excellent" A-level grades his students have achieved.

This year, the school in Woodford Green, has seen an increase in the percentage of students gaining A* and B grades in their A-levels; 44per cent of all A-levels taken by students were graded A*- B, and 73pc of A-levels were graded A*-C.

Headteacher Steven Hogan said: "The percentages are, of course, interesting, but for us at Woodbridge today is about celebrating the results of each of our individual students.

"We are so proud that so many of our students have achieved excellent grades that will enable them to go on to study their chosen courses at universities across the country.

"It has been a nerve wracking week for students and their families as they have awaited their result. Imagine our students' excitement today as they find out what the next stage of their life will look like.

"I am certain that all of our students who have received their results today will want to join me in thanking their parents for all their support throughout the exam period, and in thanking the staff at Woodbridge for their patience and hard work.

"Our heartfelt congratulations go to all of our students. We wish them very well indeed as they embark on the next stage of their lives."