A-level results: Woodbridge High School celebrates as results up on last year

PUBLISHED: 15:27 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 15 August 2019

Daisy Togonu-Bickersteth and Andrew Ellis. Picture: Sheila Qazi

Daisy Togonu-Bickersteth and Andrew Ellis. Picture: Sheila Qazi

Archant

The headteacher of Woodbridge High School said he is "so proud" of the "excellent" A-level grades his students have achieved.

Headteacher Steven Hogan with Ross Lyons and Zoe Watson-Field. Picture: Sheila QaziHeadteacher Steven Hogan with Ross Lyons and Zoe Watson-Field. Picture: Sheila Qazi

This year, the school in Woodford Green, has seen an increase in the percentage of students gaining A* and B grades in their A-levels; 44per cent of all A-levels taken by students were graded A*- B, and 73pc of A-levels were graded A*-C.

Headteacher Steven Hogan said: "The percentages are, of course, interesting, but for us at Woodbridge today is about celebrating the results of each of our individual students.

"We are so proud that so many of our students have achieved excellent grades that will enable them to go on to study their chosen courses at universities across the country.

Hannah Teague is off to Oxford University to study biology and Zoe is off to Lancaster University to study zoology. Picture: Sheila QaziHannah Teague is off to Oxford University to study biology and Zoe is off to Lancaster University to study zoology. Picture: Sheila Qazi

"It has been a nerve wracking week for students and their families as they have awaited their result. Imagine our students' excitement today as they find out what the next stage of their life will look like.

"I am certain that all of our students who have received their results today will want to join me in thanking their parents for all their support throughout the exam period, and in thanking the staff at Woodbridge for their patience and hard work.

"Our heartfelt congratulations go to all of our students. We wish them very well indeed as they embark on the next stage of their lives."

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Woman in 'critical condition' after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

'No doctor could prescribe it -it is more than therapeutic: VIP comes to Ilford

The room was filled with happy faces. Picture: Ellena Cruse

